Dozens gather for candlelight vigil to honor Phoenix muralist’s life after unexpected illness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A beloved Phoenix muralist has passed away after battling many unexpected illnesses and was honored Friday night by the Phoenix art community. The arts community had been raising money by selling his paintings to pay for medical bills.

Friday night, dozens of people gathered at Barrio Café to honor the life of artist and muralist Pablo Luna. He meant a lot to artists and fellow friends who would come to this restaurant to display their art. People gathered around two beautiful candlelit tribute setups for Luna outside the restaurant to pay their respects.

At the very end of February he ended up in the hospital and ICU, first diagnosed with diabetes, but from there, things got worse. He developed a blood infection, his heart stopped at one point, and then he developed pneumonia and valley fever.

While in the hospital, Barrio Cafe and other Valley artists started raising money for Luna and his family. They all thought he would be back to finish his latest murals.

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza is the owner of Barrio Cafe and a dear friend of Luna’s. She said while it’s hard to be gathering without Luna, his spirit was with them, and his art is here to stay.

“I said, ‘Hey can you do something for zoom background? Well sure. Next thing I know, the entire office is completely Pablo Luna,” Chef Silvana said. “Something good is going to come out of his death because you can’t take a 52-year-old creative genius’ life and let it go to waste, so we will see a lot of things flourish because of this.”

Luna’s longtime girlfriend, Carissa Dominguez was touched by the outpour of support from the community.

“I just wanted him to know mostly that the whole city was rallying for him and that everybody loves him, everybody loves him just as much as I do, that his girls and his son will always be taken care of. You know, the family really appreciates all the support, and he knew how much everyone was rallying for him,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said in a couple of weeks they’ll have an official memorial and funeral for Luna. Still, she said it was important to have the candlelight vigil Friday so his fellow artists and friends could celebrate him together.

