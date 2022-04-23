Arizona Secretary of State candidates weigh in on state’s election system

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said on Friday that he backs the idea of posting ballot images online as a way to build more confidence in Arizona’s election system.

“If you actually think about it, it’s a pretty good idea if an individual voter can go and count their own precinct ballots by looking at the actual images,” Fontes said during an appearence on Politics Unplugged.

It was reported by the Arizona Republic that Fontes’ primary opponent, Reginald Bolding, opposes the move. Bolding says that it will add costs to the county election departments across the state. Republican candidate for Secretary of State Mark Finchem has also pitched the idea. Finchem, who currently serves in the state House, is known for pushing debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

