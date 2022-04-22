Windy weather is a main concern for crews as Tunnel Fire continues to burn near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Windy weather is keeping fire crews especially busy in northern Arizona as the Tunnel Fire continues to rage through Coconino County.

On Friday morning, firefighters battled flames now drawing particularly close to the Timberline-Fernwood community, 11 miles northeast of Flagstaff. Our crews arrived to find emergency sirens blaring as authorities asked anyone who had not already left their homes to leave immediately.

Arizona’s Family Tess Rafols was told by volunteers that they were called to the area around 2 a.m. as the fire got closer to homes. Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also on standby to help at a moment’s notice. Highway 89 north of Flagstaff remains closed and there is no signs of when it might reopen.

No containment, but progress is being made

As of Thursday night, the wildfire had burned through over 20,000 acres. More than 370 fire crews were on scene, including a Pacific Northwest Type 1 management to help state and local officials manage firefighting efforts. Helicopters have also been deployed to help with fire suppression.

The possibility of weather changes is prompting fire officials to stay cautiously optimistic as forecasters expect winds to shift into the weekend. It could make battling the blaze more difficult.

“Even though we haven’t declared a percentage of containment on this fire yet, there has been a lot of work, progress, and investment on line construction around many parts of the Tunnel Fire,” said Deputy Incident Commander Shelby Erickson. He says that crews will wait to ensure that the line holds because winds could push fire embers in another direction.

Hundreds still out of their homes

Evacuation Orders Last Updated: Thursday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Moon Crater

Sunset Volcano National Monument

Areas north of Campbell east and west of Highway 89

East and west sides of Highway 89, from Campbell to Antelope Hills; Highway 89 is closed from Silversaddle Road to Antelope Hills

All areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails

Areas that are preparing to evacuate include:

Areas south of Campbell Road to Elden Springs Road east and west of Highway 89

Antelope Hills

Areas north and east of Moon Crater to Navajo Nation

