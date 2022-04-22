Your Life
Windy Friday for Arizona as cold front moves through

Windy Friday across Arizona as firefighting efforts continue in Northern AZ.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A strong cold front is bringing dangerously windy weather today. Look for a gusty winds throughout the day in the Phoenix metro area, with a high of just 79 degrees. Blowing dust is possible, especially with rain chances extremely slim for the deserts of the state.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Valley from 11am to 7pm. 20-30 mile per hour sustained winds, gusting to 45 miles per hour are possible this afternoon.

In the high country, the strong winds are a big concern for wildfires. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Eastern Arizona, along with a High Wind Warning from 9am - 9pm. Gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Flagstaff area and much of Northern Arizona from 5am - 8pm.

Light rain and snow is possible today in the high country, with snow levels near 6500 feet. Little to no accumulation is expected.

After today’s cold front, temperatures will be fairly cool for this time of year today and tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure brings temperatures up over the weekend, and in Phoenix, we could see our first triple digits of the year by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

