Winds tapering off tonight with a warm weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold front pushing through Arizona is producing lots of wind and scattered rain and snow showers in northern parts of the state. Although the rain and snow are generally light, the higher humidity levels will help firefighters on the state’s wildfires. The wind, of course, is not helping.

Flagstaff has reported a wind gust of 54 miles an hour. At Doney Park, closer to the Tunnel Fire, the peak wind gust was 30 miles an hour. Winds for the weekend are going to come down well within the range that firefighters can work with. That doesn’t lessen the danger at all, just will give firefighters more options.

As far as temperatures are concerned, most Arizona locations have seen temperatures drop about 15 degrees from 24 hours ago as the cold front pushes through. On the backside of the front, winds will drop, and we’ll start to warm up rather quickly. How warm?

By Sunday, expect highs in the upper-80s. By Monday we’ll be in the mid-90s, and by Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re going to make our first run of the year at 100 degrees. If we get there, it would be about a week earlier than the average first 100.

