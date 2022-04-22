Phoenix nurse assistant wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward at Ryan House to Kashia, a nurse assistant who inspires everyone she works with. Her co-worker, Shari, nominated her.

“She is the most amazing person you will ever meet. She has made an impact on everyone that has walked in this house, to the children, to the families, to the volunteers. She is the heart and soul of Ryan House,” Shari said.

Ryan House provides hospice help to children who need care around the clock. It’s a safe place for families to get a break from the intense care their children may need. It’s a tough job, but because of Kashia’s spirit, her colleagues wanted to Pay It Forward to her. So, Shari and Paul Horton walked up to Kaisha and surprised her.

“Kaisha – for all that you are and all that you do and how you impacted my life. I nominated you for our Pay It Forward Award, and on behalf of Arizona’s Family, we want to give you $500,” Shari said.

Kasia has been working at Ryan House since it opened in 2010. Those that know her say she is a walking angel. She puts in long hours and often covers for others with no complaints. She says the reason she does it is simple.

“Make all the difference in the world, especially with the kids, who I love so much. Being with them and taking care of them, your heart is uplifted every day,” Kasia said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

