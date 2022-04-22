Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport has record-breaking month, plans for big future

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport said they had the busiest month in the airport’s history in March 2022 with almost 240,000 people passing through.

“We’re excited because travel is back and people are taking advantage of low fares and throughout the pandemic they’ve kind of been waiting, putting off vacations and now it’s time to go and visit that family member and take that trip,” said Ryan Smith, the Director of Communications for the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Smith said the six out of the last ten months have been record-breaking for the growing airport. On average, they’re seeing about 10,000-15,000 people traveling through.

“Each and every year, we continue to grow. Right now, we offer 60 destinations over 5 airlines. So as more and more people find out about the convenience and ease of flying out of Gateway, they’re choosing to fly out of Allegiant or our other four airlines,” Smith said.

Allegiant, West Jet, Swoop, Flair, and West Jet all fly out of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway. Smith said once their new air traffic control tower opens later this year, they hope to add more airlines to the mix.

“We can continue to talk to airlines and again, show how the east valley continues to grow,” Smith said. “We’ve got space here to grow here at the airport and as more and more people move to the east valley, this will be the airport of choice and we expect airlines to take notice of that and look for those opportunities to grow their business.”

One traveler said he’s been flying through this airport since they opened for commercial flights.

“When we first started to come, it was only 3 gates. You just walked out to the west, and the rental car place was right there and it is kind of fun to see this expand the way it has,” said Any Tibert.

There are currently 10 gates at the airport and four of them will be renovated soon. Smith said there will also be a brand new terminal extension that will get underway in the next few months. The new air traffic control tower will be up and running by the beginning of Fall.

