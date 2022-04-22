Phoenix health care providers heading to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nurse practitioner Mary Ellen Quinn loves what she does, helping patients get well and live healthier lives.

“Some days are harder than others, but every day I go home, and hopefully at least one person, there’s been a change that makes me feel good about what I do,” said Quinn.

But the people Quinn helps stretch far beyond Arizona. Last year, Quinn went to Haiti after a devastating earthquake to help injured children and families in desperate need of medical care. Now, the nurse practitioner is about to embark on another medical relief mission.

“It’s a humanitarian crisis,” said Quinn. “Watching it on TV, I just felt helpless and wanted to do something in some way to be of service.”

Quinn will be hopping on a plane to Poland on Friday with one of her colleagues Ken Wysocki. They will be meeting up with 26 other healthcare providers from around the U.S, who have seen the pain and suffering of the Ukrainian people, and decided to make a difference. The effort was organized through International Medical Relief.

“I don’t look at it just because I am a nurse practitioner or healthcare provider,” said Wysocki. “I am also a human being, and reaching out to others it’s a matter of reaching out and helping mend broken hearts. You don’t have to be a healthcare provider to do that.”

The nurse practitioners will be in Eastern Europe for one week, helping thousands of Ukrainian refugees around the clock. They’re hoping their trip will inspire others to find ways to help, as well.

“I think the biggest message we can get across to these refugees is that the world cares,” said Quinn. “We care. We see what is happening and don’t want to sit by. We want to help and do whatever we can for them.”

