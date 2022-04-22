Your Life
The Phoenix-area freeway closures drivers should avoid this weekend

I-10 drivers in the Phoenix area should plan ahead and use alternate routes this weekend due to freeway closures needed for improvement projects.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers who plan to go through central Phoenix or the West Valley this weekend better avoid certain sections of freeways as crews will be doing construction. The major one is Interstate 10 will be shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. on Monday in southeastern Phoenix. The eastbound lanes will be closed from the Mini-Stack to State Route 143. The I-10 westbound lanes will be closed from SR 143 to the I-17 Split.

In the West Valley, eastbound I-10 will be closed from the Loop 101 to 75th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. In north Phoenix, all I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Loop 101 Price frontage roads will only have one lane from Rio Salado Parkway to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway. For more information on the closures, click/tap here.

