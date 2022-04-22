Phoenix area company housing, hiring veterans experiencing hard times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley veteran-owned company houses and hires veterans who are on hard times. Desert Dog, a military term, is now a business for junk removal and construction site cleaning, according to Navy veteran and owner Anthony Calderon.

“It defines our guys for who they really are, right, they live in the desert, a part of the military; desert dogs just seem to fit them,” said Calderon.

Veterans like Dallas Pfriem, whose one of 55 employees, are seemingly in a squad once again. Pfriem left the military after he received serious injuries from his three deployments. Now, his mission is to remove junk and clean up construction sites. He lives at the business, too; a home Calderon owns near Paradise Valley Community College with two other veterans.

“It’s like back in the barracks,” said Pfriem. “If anything, it brings you back to the military mindset.” That military mindset that means ‘no man left behind.’

Which brings Shane Datzman, who admitted he’s done prison time and made the wrong decisions after his service. His injuries were so severe that he couldn’t do the manual labor for Desert Dog. Still, Calderon brought him from the shelter, having him do odd jobs like dishwashing and keeping the house tidy. In return, Datzman not only gets paid but, more importantly, a bedroom.

“Sometimes we need a helping hand and make it, and I found my place here,” said Datzman. Calderon said the goal is for veterans to live at the house until they get back on their feet and rent their own place.

“The ultimate goal is to get them back into the mainstream; once you can get them into the mainstream, you can keep that going; getting there is just so hard,” said Calderon.

Desert Dog said they also hire people from halfway houses and people who have substance abuse issues.

