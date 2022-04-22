More people are killed in teen-related crashes during the summer; Here’s how parents can talk about safe driving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old driver is accused of driving 115 miles per hour before hitting and killing a Valley mom and badly injuring her young daughter. Katrina Dean was trying to turn into her neighborhood near 32nd Avenue and Southern on April 12th when she was hit and killed.

The tragic crash underscores the importance of talking to young drivers about the decision-making behind the wheel. According to AAA, more than 7,000 people died in teen-related crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day from 2010 to 2019. That’s seven people per day.

“There are more daily deaths in crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research.

AAA recommends parents talk to their teens about the rules of the road. So, Arizona’s Family visited Kyle Runge at ABC Driving School in Phoenix to learn more about teaching teens how to drive and the weight it carries.

“Typically, throughout the course of the lesson, I’ll bring up the massive responsibility that is driving,” Runge said.

“Growing up, you’re so accustomed to being driven around by other people with a lot of experience that it doesn’t really seem like that big of a deal to some students. For some people, it takes a few close calls for them to kind of get the picture or maybe something as simple as them hitting the wrong pedal and scaring themselves,” Runge said.

Runge says teens often follow their parent’s driving habits, so set a good example by not driving distracted, using your phone, or speeding.

“Some of the most common mistakes are not staying in their own lane. I think students aren’t exactly sure what to look at when they first start driving. There’s so many things you need to be paying attention to, and those lane lines are something that needs to be a priority and in your sights all the time,” Runge said.

Some other common mistakes for teens include not stopping at stop signs, using a blinker, and speeding. Runge finds the biggest danger in Phoenix with teen drivers are the intersections.

“There’s so many red-light runners in this city, so it’s extremely important to just if you’re waiting at a red light, for example, not immediately go when their light turns green. Take a look around, wait a few seconds, because people run red lights like crazy, so you have to factor that into your driving habits every day,” Runge said.

If you’re able to send your teenage driver to driving school, Runge believes it’s worth the investment.

“It will pay for itself in the long run with insurance benefits, and it’s a lot better for students to drive with someone that has extra safety measures like a brake on the passenger side of the car while they’re learning because new drivers will make mistakes and that’s just part of the deal.”

