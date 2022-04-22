Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Mesa teacher uses love of animals to inspire high-school students

Silver Apple is sponsored by Arizona Bank & Trust.
“I’ve always been involved with animals .... So, to take what I’ve learned and pass it on is wonderful.” Silver Apple is sponsored by Arizona Bank & Trust.
By Gina Maravilla and Kevyn Gessner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley teacher is preparing teenagers for a special career beyond high school. Shari Charboneau has worked with animals for years. She loves animals and caring for them. That’s why she teaches veterinary sciences and agriscience at the Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center in Mesa.

Charboneau’s students say her passion is contagious. It is one of the many reasons she is our latest Silver Apple Award winner. Charboneau works with ninth through 12th graders at AAEC. She says her students have gone on to become veterinarians and work at zoos and animal sanctuaries. With the nationwide shortage of vets, her work is more important than ever.

Lawmakers introduce student loan forgiveness bill to combat veterinarian shortage

“I’ve always been involved with animals and the Phoenix Zoo and things like that,” Charboneau said. “So, to take what I’ve learned and pass it on is wonderful.”

Peyton Boone nominated Charboneau for the Silver Apple Award.

She read her nomination letter to her teacher. “She opened me up to more knowledge than I thought possible,” Peyton read from their nomination letter. “She had introduced me to the veterinary sciences, and I’m extremely thankful for what she has taught me so far.”

“I’ve always been involved with animals .... So, to take what I’ve learned and pass it on is...
“I’ve always been involved with animals .... So, to take what I’ve learned and pass it on is wonderful.” Silver Apple is sponsored by Arizona Bank & Trust.(Arizona's Family)

Besides the words of gratitude from Peyton, we had another surprise for Charboneau. Peter Eberle from Arizona Bank & Trust presented her with a $1,000 check. “We certainly appreciate the work that teachers do and the impact that you have on the students, as you can see in the classroom here today,” Eberle told Charboneau. “It’s something that we value quite a bit. So again, I wanted to congratulate you, and I wanted to take the time to present to you this check for $1,000 as the winner of the Silver Apple Award.”

Charboneau joked that she would use the money to buy another dog, even though she already has six.

Besides teaching in the classroom, Charboneau has taken her students around the country, and even as far as Africa, to give them hands-on learning experiences with animals.

🔗 More Silver Apple Award stories
🔗 Nominate a teacher for a Silver Apple Award

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Pat was a man who maximized and lived every moment to the best that he could,” Juan Roque...
Former ASU football player Juan Roque shares memories of teammate Pat Tillman
Former ASU football player Juan Roque shares memories of teammate Pat Tillman
Pat Tillman Foundation CEO and 2011 Tillman Scholar Dan Futrell joined Olivia Fierro to talk...
18th Annual Pat’s Run to raise money for Tillman’s Scholars is Saturday in Tempe
18th Annual Pat's Run to raise money for Tillman's Scholars is Saturday in Tempe