Mesa teacher uses love of animals to inspire high-school students

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley teacher is preparing teenagers for a special career beyond high school. Shari Charboneau has worked with animals for years. She loves animals and caring for them. That’s why she teaches veterinary sciences and agriscience at the Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center in Mesa.

Charboneau’s students say her passion is contagious. It is one of the many reasons she is our latest Silver Apple Award winner. Charboneau works with ninth through 12th graders at AAEC. She says her students have gone on to become veterinarians and work at zoos and animal sanctuaries. With the nationwide shortage of vets, her work is more important than ever.

“I’ve always been involved with animals and the Phoenix Zoo and things like that,” Charboneau said. “So, to take what I’ve learned and pass it on is wonderful.”

Peyton Boone nominated Charboneau for the Silver Apple Award.

She read her nomination letter to her teacher. “She opened me up to more knowledge than I thought possible,” Peyton read from their nomination letter. “She had introduced me to the veterinary sciences, and I’m extremely thankful for what she has taught me so far.”

“I’ve always been involved with animals .... So, to take what I’ve learned and pass it on is wonderful.” Silver Apple is sponsored by Arizona Bank & Trust. (Arizona's Family)

Besides the words of gratitude from Peyton, we had another surprise for Charboneau. Peter Eberle from Arizona Bank & Trust presented her with a $1,000 check. “We certainly appreciate the work that teachers do and the impact that you have on the students, as you can see in the classroom here today,” Eberle told Charboneau. “It’s something that we value quite a bit. So again, I wanted to congratulate you, and I wanted to take the time to present to you this check for $1,000 as the winner of the Silver Apple Award.”

Charboneau joked that she would use the money to buy another dog, even though she already has six.

Besides teaching in the classroom, Charboneau has taken her students around the country, and even as far as Africa, to give them hands-on learning experiences with animals.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.