Hackberry Fire closes US 93 between I-40 and SR-71, north of Wickenburg
The wildfire has closed a major route between Kingman and Wickenburg
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Hackberry Fire has closed a major portion of US 93, the main highway between Kingman and Wickenburg,
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. Friday after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT says the northbound lanes are closed at the intersection of SR-71, and the southbound lanes are closed at Interstate 40. No other information has been released.
Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information, including if structures are being threatened and exactly what time the fire started.
Stay with Arizona’s Family as the story develops.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.