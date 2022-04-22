Hackberry Fire closes US 93 between I-40 and SR-71, north of Wickenburg

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Hackberry Fire has closed a major portion of US 93, the main highway between Kingman and Wickenburg,

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. Friday after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT says the northbound lanes are closed at the intersection of SR-71, and the southbound lanes are closed at Interstate 40. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information, including if structures are being threatened and exactly what time the fire started.

*CLOSURE*



US 93 is closed in both directions between I-40 and SR 71 due to a fire at milepost 166.



NB lanes are closed at SR 71 (milepost 183) and SB lanes are closed at I-40 (milepost 93).



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #US93 pic.twitter.com/UGYUpgQTbP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2022

Stay with Arizona’s Family as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.