Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Hackberry Fire closes US 93 between I-40 and SR-71, north of Wickenburg

The wildfire has closed a major route between Kingman and Wickenburg
Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Hackberry Fire has closed a major portion of US 93, the main highway between Kingman and Wickenburg,

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. Friday after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT says the northbound lanes are closed at the intersection of SR-71, and the southbound lanes are closed at Interstate 40. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information, including if structures are being threatened and exactly what time the fire started.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury’s decision was made public on Friday.
Arizona judge nixes suit that wants Trump backers off ballot
Behemoth burgers at the Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen in Tempe
“Pat was a man who maximized and lived every moment to the best that he could,” Juan Roque...
Former ASU football player Juan Roque shares memories of teammate Pat Tillman
Former ASU football player Juan Roque shares memories of teammate Pat Tillman