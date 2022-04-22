Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Former ASU football player Juan Roque shares memories of teammate Pat Tillman

“Pat was a man who maximized and lived every moment to the best that he could,” Roque said. “Pat’s humanity was strong.”
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

🔗 18th Annual Pat's Run
🔗 Meet theTillman Scholars

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former ASU football player Juan Roque shares memories of teammate Pat Tillman
Pat Tillman Foundation CEO and 2011 Tillman Scholar Dan Futrell joined Olivia Fierro to talk...
18th Annual Pat’s Run to raise money for Tillman’s Scholars is Saturday in Tempe
18th Annual Pat's Run to raise money for Tillman's Scholars is Saturday in Tempe
Student Peyton Boone (left) nominated Shari Charboneau for the Silver Apple Award.
Mesa teacher uses love of animals to inspire high-school students