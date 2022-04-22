Experts warn of sextortion cases among teens boys in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Experts are tracking a disturbing trend called sextortion. It is where adults pose as teens online and ask kids for sexual pictures, then use them as blackmail. The Phoenix FBI said there were multiple reported incidents here in Arizona.

“There are adult women and men who are preying on our children through sexting for money,” said Katey McPherson.

McPherson is a child advocate and said multiple parents reached out to her, saying their teen boys were victims of sextortion. Experts say once predators get sexual photos from teens, they threaten to send them to family and friends if they don’t pay up. According to McPherson, one Chandler teen sent someone thousands of dollars.

“The person is like, you have to send me $500, and then they will send a photo to one of their followers and friends in their contact list to prove when can do this, and we will exploit you,” said McPherson.

Sgt. Nick Alamshaw with the Scottsdale PD Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit said they track cases like this all the time. He said it is important for parents to have open conversations with their kids and warn them about online dangers.

“Have the discussions with their kids and understand that the photos that they are sending out and the communication that they are having, that stuff is permanent; once that stuff is on the internet, it is hard to get away,” said Alamshaw.

There are multiple apps that parents can download that monitor teens’ social media and phones. To find more resources and information, click here.

