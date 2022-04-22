Your Life
Businesses evacuating due to hazmat incident at Chandler battery facility

Businesses in a quarter-mile area were evacuated on Thursday night.
Businesses in a quarter-mile area were evacuated on Thursday night.(City of Chandler)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Businesses are being asked to evacuate as firefighters investigate a hazmat incident at a Chandler battery storage facility on Thursday afternoon. The facility is within a Salt River Project substation near 54th Street and Pecos Road.

The Chandler Fire Department is working to decrease the hazard at the site but officials didn’t go into further detail. Businesses within a quarter-mile of the facility must evacuate by 6 p.m, said a spokesman with the City of Chandler. All Interstate 10 ramps to eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway and 56th Street between Frye and Allison roads will be closed by 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

