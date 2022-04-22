Your Life
Arizona judge nixes suit that wants Trump backers off ballot

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury’s decision was made public on Friday.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury’s decision was made public on Friday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A judge in Phoenix has dismissed lawsuits seeking to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from the ballot because they participated in or helped organize the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington that ended with an unprecedented attack on Congress. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury’s decision was made public on Friday.

It means Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the ballot. Gosar and Biggs are seeking reelection and Finchem is running for Secretary of State, Arizona’s chief election officer.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that the politicians can’t hold office because they participated in an insurrection.

According to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, the dismissal has been appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

