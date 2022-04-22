7 things to keep you busy this weekend | April 23-25

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While you enjoy the breezy and cooler temperatures this weekend, don’t forget, it is April, and before you know it, the summer heat will be radiating throughout the Valley. In the meantime, hit up some food trucks, dance the night away in the East Valley, or rock on at Ak-Chin Pavillion.

1. “Foodstock” Food Truck Festival

Head over to the West Valley for one of the largest food truck festivals in the state. After a two-year hiatus, “Foodstock” is back! More than 55 food trucks will be available at the Peoria Sports Complex, showcasing all of their culinary delights in a family-friendly way. There will be a bounce house, face painting, and a pirate-themed splash pad for the kids. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 23, 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Peoria Sports Complex

Cost: Admission is $5, and children under 12 are free.

2. Jeff Dunham at the Footprint Center

Get ready for some laughs and a night that will leave you going, “Seriously?” in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Jeff Dunham has been featured on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Comedy Central Presents,” and even the Disney Channel. The iconic ventriloquist and stand-up comedian is a surefire way to lighten up the mood. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $49.50.

3. Tempe Diablos’ “Ignite The Night” Fundraiser

The devil is in the details for this East Valley community organization. The Tempe Diablos help bring leadership and civic engagement to those around the City of Tempe. They’re hosting their annual “Ignite the Night” fundraiser with a lively party at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler

Cost: Individual tickets are $200; A table for 8 is $1,600, and a VIP table is $2,600.

4. Loud Luxury hits Old Town Scottsdale

Canadian deep-house duo Loud Luxury is having a pool party at Maya Day Club this weekend. They’re best known for “Body,” a collaboration with Brando, and have performed at Electronic Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas and Lollapalooza. Joel Carry will join the two as a special guest. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Sunday. April 24, Noon

Where: Maya Day and Nightclub, Old Town Scottsdale

Cost: General admission starts at $47.

5. “Rock Out” with UFEST 2022

Rise Against and Coheed and Cambria will join Pennywise, Highly Suspect, and others for an all-ages event at Ak-Chin Pavilion in West Phoenix. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Sunday, April 24, 2:35 p.m.

Where: Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $32,50.

6 . Coyotes take on St. Louis Blues

If you’re more in the mood to see some sports action, our beloved Arizona Coyotes are taking on the St. Louis Blues at Gila River Arena Saturday night. Or hit up a nearby bar to watch the action unfold on Bally Sports Arizona. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Gila River Arena in Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $54.50

7. Crossroads of the West Gun Show

If you are a gun enthusiast, this is a no-brainer. Crossroads of the West is one of the biggest gun shows in the country, and they’ll be showcasing the latest and greatest in firearms, ammo, and accessories at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24, 9 a.m.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix

Cost: $18 for adults; children under 12 are free.

