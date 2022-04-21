Windy day ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Expect sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the Valley today. Afternoon temperatures should climb to about 94 degrees this afternoon, which is about 7 degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Winds will be fairly light today in the Valley, generally between 10 and 15 miles per hour, but much stronger in the mountains where a Red Flag Warning has been issued. That warning means extreme fire danger and extreme fire behavior is possible thanks to very dry air with relative humidity dropping to about 10 percent, coupled with strong winds. Winds today in the higher elevations are expected to be out of the southwest and between 15 and 25 miles per hour, gusting to 40 miles per hour. The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11am to 8pm.

On Friday, a strong cold front is headed to Arizona. Winds will pick up state-wide, and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the high country. Although winds will be stronger Friday than Thursday, moisture in the air will climb, so fire danger should actually be a bit less. Winds will likely be between 25 and 35 miles per hour in the mountains, with gusts to 55 miles per hour possible. Rain and snow is also possible in the high country on Friday. Snow levels should be near 6500 feet, with little to no accumulation expected.

The Valley will see a big drop in temperatures on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. A cool and windy day may also bring some blowing dust, as rain in the deserts of the state is unlikely.

The weekend looks dry and warmer with continued breezy conditions.

