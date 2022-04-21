UPDATE: Car buying website takes back car; returns $7K to Peoria man

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 2019 Toyota has been nothing but a headache for Steve Smith, who says he’s glad to finally see the car go.

“I really appreciate what you guys have done for me,” Steve Smith said as he watched his car loaded onto a Vroom flatbed truck. “I mean, we got it done, and it didn’t take a long process or nothing.”

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Smith told us how he used the popular car-buying website, Vroom, to purchase the Toyota. But sitting behind the wheel is all Smith can do because he can’t legally drive it anywhere. Why? That’s because his temporary plates expired more than three months ago.

Original 3 On Your Side Report:

“Why does your car have paper plates?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “I don’t know,” he said. I’ve just been waiting. I never got anything back from them. I’ve been waiting on the paperwork from them showing the sale of the car.”

Smith says Vroom never sent him any paperwork so he couldn’t register the car with Arizona’s MVD. And Vroom, he says, wouldn’t help him. “You know, I’ve called this company like 500 times a month. I guarantee everybody there knows me,” Smith said.

Although Smith has made every monthly payment, he can’t register the car. And with no registration, he has to keep it parked in front of his home. “It’s just sad. I have never been through this before. I’ve bought cars all my life and never had something like this happen,” Smith explained.

Smith said he’s so fed up that he doesn’t even want the car anymore. So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and Harper told Vroom about Smith’s issue. Harper also asked if they would consider taking the car back and refunding his down payment along with the monthly payments he made while his car sat in park. They agreed, and several days later, Vroom sent out a transport truck to take back their car. They’re also refunding Smith around $7,000 for his down payment and other monthly car payments that he had made. Smith says he’s glad the saga is over and says he couldn’t have done it without 3 On Your Side.

“Man, you guys are Class A. I really appreciate what you did, and you did a great job helping me out, man,” Smith said to Gary Harper.

A big thank you to Vroom for resolving this issue as they did. As for Smith, he says he’s back to looking at cars but says he’ll go the traditional route this time when it comes to buying.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.