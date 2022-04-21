Tunnel Fire grows to more than 20K acres; more crews to be deployed Thursday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major firefight entered its fourth day on Thursday as the Tunnel Fire continues to rage in northern Arizona. Officials say the wildfire, burning about 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, grew overnight to 20,527 acres; containment is still zero.

More than 100 people showed up to Wednesday’s night community meeting. While fire crews provided little new information, it showed that residents in Coconino County were grateful for the first responders and the volunteers who are working to keep everyone safe. Utility providers like Arizona Public Service (APS) are working to assess the damage, and they’ve already started restoring power in some areas.

County officials expect a Pacific Northwest Type 1 management team to arrive later in the day and begin managing operations on Friday as dozens of firefighters continue working to put the flames out. At last check, about 260 firefighters were assigned to the Tunnel Fire. There are 24 engines, an airplane, a helicopter, and other resources. U.S. Highway 89 remains closed north of Flagstaff.

Dry conditions add “fuel to the fire”

Arizona’s Family is forecasting winds that are expected to ramp up significantly throughout Thursday and into Friday. Wind gusts of 50mph are expected during both days. Those strong winds mixed with dry air spell potential trouble for those on the fireline.

“Folks, we have entered our fire season,” Brian Klimowski of the National Weather Service told the Associated Press. “It’s going to be a long one this year.” Experts say fires like these are turning into more of a year-round event as recent dry and windy weather continues to spark flames throughout the southwest.

Hundreds evacuated

With no signs of getting the wildfire under control, those in the fire’s path are still under mandatory evacuation orders. About 25 structures have been destroyed so far, according to county officials. Those forced out of their homes can stay at Sinagua Middle School. Animals are still being taken in at a pop-up shelter for animals that High Country Humane had set up at Fort Tuthill County Fairground And Park. Residents who need additional assistance or have questions should call the county at 928-679-8525.

