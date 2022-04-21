Your Life
Trial date and location in Idaho set for Lori Vallow

Lori Vallow was in court Tuesday where she remained silent for the charges.
(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, ID (3TV/CBS 5) — An Idaho judge has set a time and location for the jury trial of Lori Vallow, who’s accused of first-degree murder in the death of her two kids and conspiracy to murder her husband’s first wife. Judge Steven Boyce issued a notice saying the trial will start on Oct. 11 and last a little longer than two months. It’ll be at a courthouse at Boise, hundreds of miles from the Madison County jail in eastern Idaho where she’s currently at.

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to all charges, including first-degree murder of her two kids

On Tuesday, she faced a judge for the first time since being declared competent to stand trial. She was arraigned on the six charges that she was indicted on last May. Those include two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her kids, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of the two kids and for the death of her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. During Tuesday’s hearing, she didn’t say anything about the charges, meaning the judge automatically entered a not guilty plea for each of the charges. She also didn’t waive her right to a speedy trial, which means her trial had to start within six months due to Idaho rules. Her trial was originally expected to start early in 2023 until a judge set the October date.

Sheriff’s office in Idaho releases new mug shot of Lori Vallow

Vallow’s codefendant and husband, Chad Daybell, was also in court on Tuesday morning, regarding a change of venue hearing. His trial is currently scheduled for January but that may change with Vallow’s trial starting in October. Chad’s trial is also expected to last a little longer than two months. He’s pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy charges. The Idaho state prosecutor announced he would seek the death penalty against Daybell.

True Crime Arizona: Lori Vallow’s Deadly Delusions - Chapter 11: Lori’s Competency

The bodies of JJ and Tylee were found in Chad’s backyard in Idaho in 2020. Lori Vallow is charged in Arizona with conspiring to kill her former estranged husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

