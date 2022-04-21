Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Scottsdale woman’s mission to keep streets clean

Valley woman adopts two streets & picks up trash around the Valley
By Tess Rafols
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman has a unique hobby: doing the dirty work of cleaning up after other people. Julie Tuomistobell has made it her mission to do her part in keeping our streets clean. And that is Something Good!

She was inspired by various posts on social media, where she found a community of litter pickers worldwide. Tuomistobell first started by picking up trash at a cemetery across the street from where she lives. She picks up trash on hikes and walks. She has found everything from water bottles to bottle caps, beer cans, wrappers, used face masks, and paper.

Tuomistobell creates cool posts on Instagram using the trash she picks up. More importantly, sending a message and encouraging others to do their part to clean up Mother Earth. The yoga instructor said her unique hobby has opened her eyes, “I have learned a lot about how little I really need in this world after seeing how much waste there is.”

She has officially adopted two roadways in Phoenix and in Scottsdale and takes care of these every couple of weeks. “I know some people think it’s weird to pick up trash on the road,” she said. “But quite honestly, now after doing it for well over a year, I think it’s weird if you don’t.”

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear about it. Email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com or go to www.azfamily.com/goto/somethinggood to nominate someone or a business. Don’t forget to include pictures and/or videos.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley woman adopts two streets & picks up trash around the Valley
Zeeshan was an explosives expert and led his team in training and implementation of explosive...
Tillman scholar working to develop a technology to keep military members safe
Tillman Scholar works on Ph.D. to help keep military members safe
Hannah Banana Bread
Mesa bakery sells banana bread every Tuesday for a unique reason