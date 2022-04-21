Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Now is the time to sell your Phoenix home

Buying? Do it now.
"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you plan to sell a home in the Phoenix area, now is a great time. If you’re buying, do not wait. That’s the bottom-line advice of 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague. He joined Scott Pasmore on “Good Morning Arizona” Thursday to talk about what we can expect in the real estate market in the coming months. Economists say we’re heading for a recession in the next couple of years but do not expect the housing bubble to burst.

With more and more people moving to the Phoenix area, the housing market is red hot. Hague said price appreciation is up a little more than 20% over the past year. “One ZIP code, in particular, went up over 40%,” he said. That’s Paradise Valley – 85253.

“Interest rates have gone up over 2% this year,” Hague said. “The average homebuyer, compared to six months ago, is paying about double the interest on a home…, which is making homes less affordable.”

📄/▸ Police, firefighters and teachers getting priced out of Arizona housing market

“Don’t sell because you’re afraid the market is going to turn down, that you’re going to lose money,” he said. “Don’t sell because you’re afraid. Sell because you have a reason for selling. … If you have a reason for selling -- that isn’t out of fear -- you really should sell now.”

The Federal Reserve has said there will be six more rate increases this year. Hague said you’ll have fewer potential buyers in the coming months because those increases will make your home less affordable. “If you have a reason for selling, it’s a great time to sell as compared to in three months.”

📄 Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month

If you are going to sell, it’s a good idea to have your next home locked in as much as possible so you’re not scrambling to find a place to rent. But not knowing where you’re going doesn’t have to be a deal-breaker. Hague said 72Sold has a program that allows you to stay in your home for up to six months after it has sold to give you time to iron that out. “There’s a lot of that out there right now to give people the time to find their next home,” he explained. “It’s hard to buy a home if you haven’t sold because no seller wants to take an offer contingent on your home selling.”

While some are concerned that the housing market is going to crash like it did in 2008, Hague said it’s not likely. “The problem right now in housing is not too much demand; it’s not enough supply. There is so little supply that regardless of what the Federal Reserve does, regardless of how interest rates go, don’t be afraid the housing market is going to crash because it’s not.”

📄/▸ Phoenix real estate expert says housing bubble not likely to occur

He also said home values will continue to go up, and homes will continue to become less affordable as interest raise go up. “In my view, if you’re thinking about buying, buy. Buy now.”

More stories about the Phoenix-area housing market

📄/▸ Investors buying thousands of Phoenix-area homes as rent prices spike
📄 Homebuyers stymied by fewer homes, high prices, rising rates
📄/▸ What first-time homebuyers need to know about Arizona’s housing market
📄/▸ Rents could hike another 20% as Valley deals with housing crunch

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pediatricians are seeing an increase in calls in response to the shortage of baby formula at...
As infant formula shortage worsens, Arizona pediatricians see increase in calls
Arizona's Family viewers sent in photos of the happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to...
Federal authorities investigating after 3 killed in I-10 pursuit, head-on crash north of Tucson
The Tunnel Fire grew to more than 20,000 acres on Thursday. It's still 0% contained.
Gov. Ducey declares State of Emergency as Tunnel Fire grows to more than 20K acres
Is now a good time to sell a Phoenix home?