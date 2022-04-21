Lawsuit alleges 2 Mayo Clinic patients sexually assaulted while incapacitated

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Mayo Clinic in Maricopa County Superior Court. The lawsuit alleges that Mayo didn’t do enough to prevent one of its healthcare providers from sexually assaulting two patients while the patients were unable to move or speak.

Attorney Alicia Funkhouser represents the two women, called Jane Doe and Mary Roe, to protect their identities. “Both patients were in an incredibly vulnerable state,” said Funkhouser. “They were both incapacitated when they were taken advantage of.”

The lawsuit states that in June 2021, a woman with a neurological disorder went to Mayo’s Phoenix campus and was sent for an X-ray. That’s when the radiology technician reportedly sexually assaulted Jane Doe while she was incapacitated. The court paperwork states, “Although Jane Doe was unable to move or speak, she was conscious during the assault.”

“This incident has turned my life upside down,” said Jane Doe. “I have been in intensive therapy since this occurred, and living my everyday life has been extremely difficult. I want to do everything I can to make sure this never happens to another woman who is getting medical treatment.”

“All sexual assault cases are devastating to the victims,” said Funhouser. “This one is particularly egregious because with the 2nd assault especially, it was preventable.”

The lawsuit says that Jane Doe reported the incident to a nurse when she could speak again, but a supervisor wasn’t called in right away, and neither were the police. According to the lawsuit, the technician was allowed back to work three days later.

In December 2021, patient Mary Roe reported that she was sexually assaulted while incapacitated by the same radiology technician. The radiology technician has been identified as Jordan Baker. Baker reportedly committed suicide in January 2022, just days after police interrogated him. The lawsuit claims Mayo Clinic was negligent for allowing Baker back on the job while letting him see patients without supervision.

“The reason my clients wanted to speak out about this and bring this case is because they are concerned there are other women out there who may have been in an incapacitated state and might not have been as conscious as these two victims were when the assault was happening,” said Funkhouser.

The Mayo Clinic released this statement:

“Mayo Clinic is committed to providing a safe and healing environment for patients. When these incidents were reported to hospital staff, they were promptly investigated. Mayo Clinic cooperated fully with law enforcement and met all related reporting requirements in this matter. Out of respect for the privacy of all those involved, we will not comment on the recently filed legal action.”

Baker also worked at two other hospitals in the Valley, raising the possibility that additional alleged victims may come forward.

