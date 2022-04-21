Your Life
Dog walker arrested for kicking and punching dog in Chandler, police say

John Wyman was arrested and cited, police said.
John Wyman was arrested and cited, police said.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A dog walker is accused of beating a pup in Chandler and police say it was caught on camera. Chandler Police Detective Eva Zermeño said somebody called the police on Monday after seeing a disturbing video on a video-sharing application. It showed a dog walker, later identified as 36-year-old John Wyman, kicking and punching a dog he was hired to take care of, investigators said. Zermeño didn’t say what the app was and the police didn’t release the video.

An officer used police databases to identify the dog owner and after locating them, they said they wanted to press charges, Zermeño said. The dog owner gave them the name of Wyman, the dog walker, according to police. He was arrested, cited and processed for one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

