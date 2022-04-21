Another windy day around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our Thursday with morning temperatures in the mid 60′s. Today we will see highs in the lower 90′s. A low is moving into our state that will bring some big changes, which include another round of wind and a big drop in temps.

Unfortunately, this low will not bring us any rain. The winds will be a big story through Friday. We could see gusts up to 30 to 40 miles per hour. It is a good idea to anchor down your patio furniture for the next two days. The National weather service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Northern Arizona for the rest of the day today. They have also issued a Wind Advisory for tomorrow for most of the state, including the Valley. The winds can be strong enough to make driving difficult, and that advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The good news is we will see a big cool down tomorrow; highs on Friday will be in the upper 70′s.

High pressure will strengthen this weekend and into early next week and bring warmer temperatures. We could hit our first 100-degree temperature on Tuesday. Here comes the heat!

