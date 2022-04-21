Your Life
1 dead, several hurt after I-10 pursuit ends in head-on crash north of Tucson

Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Interstate 10 is closed near Picacho after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. At least one person was killed and several others were hurt in the wreck.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop. At some point, the SUV crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer. Officials say the eastbound lanes of the I-10 are closed at Eloy. Traffic is being redirected to the frontage road.

Picacho is a 90-minute drive southeast of Phoenix.

Arizona’s Family sister station KOLD News 13 is on the way to the scene. Our teams are working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

FORECAST: Wind returns to Phoenix area today, tomorrow
