Winds returning to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the number of wildfires burning in Arizona, the wind has been a significant factor in their development. That and the bone dry conditions. Winds came down around the state Wednesday, and as a result, the fire activity, while serious, was not near as extreme as the various wildfires around the state. However, the respite is short. Winds are picking up, and a Red Flag Warning has just been posted for northern and southeast Arizona for Thursday. We expect wind gusts to reach around 30 miles an hour. However, Friday, another Red Flag Warning is expected for wind gusts near 50 miles an hour.

In the Valley, expect breezy conditions and a high in the low 90s. However, with cooler air entering the state by Friday, we’re expecting highs to drop into the 70s and winds to gust near 40 miles an hour around metro Phoenix. By the weekend, conditions should quiet down a bit with the winds.

Temperatures will also rebound quickly for the weekend. Expect highs in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday and mid-90s by the middle of next week. There is a chance we’ll make a run to 100 next week, but currently, we don’t have that in the forecast.

