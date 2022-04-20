UPDATE: 3 On Your Side helps Maricopa man finally get his car title

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Donald Reveile finally has what he’s been waiting for -- the title to his 2019 Kia that he paid off in full. “I am extremely happy to have a title,” Reveile told 3 On Your Side. “I didn’t think this day would ever get here. ... When I made the payment, and I made the payoff, I was excited. I didn’t owe any more money on it. I was in a good spot.”

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Reveile explained how he made a lump-sum payment of more than $16,500 in December to pay off his Kia. But even after Kia sent him a notice confirming that the company “...no longer claims any right, title or interest...” and that Reveile officially owns the car, his title of ownership never arrived.

Reveile contacted Kia. He spent considerable time and energy trying to sort it out by himself. “I have called them probably every other day since the car was paid off in December,” he said.

3 On Your Side got involved, and I contacted both Kia and ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division. Both looked into the issue and discovered the title might have been lost in the mail.

They processed a duplicate title and finally got it out to Reveile, who says 3 On Your Side helped it all happen. “I think 3 On Your Side is the way to go if you need help getting an issue resolved,” he said. “Without a doubt, without a doubt, I am so grateful to 3 On Your Side for helping in this situation.”

Watch Gary Harper’s first s

A Maricopa man says he's been waiting months for his title after paying off his SUV so he called 3 On Your Side.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.