Tunnel Fire nearly triples in size overnight to 16K acres; evacuation orders continue

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tunnel Fire nearly tripled in size to 16,000 acres overnight. The out-of-control wildfire is burning northeast of Flagstaff. According to Dick Fleischman with the Coconino County National Forest, there’s still no containment. Highway 89 remains also closed north of Flagstaff.

Early Wednesday morning, officials announced that a pop-up shelter for animals had been set up at Fort Tuthill County Fairground And Park. Arizona’s Family Ian Schwartz arrived to find about 20 horses and 30 sheep. Charlotte Peterson with the Coconino Humane Association says the county has lifted any camping fees for those needing shelter for their animals.

“We just saw the smoke... We started getting ready to evacuate,” one woman told Schwartz, describing how quickly fire conditions changed. “We didn’t even get our ‘READY’ warning; we got the ‘SET’ warning instead. So, right when we got the “SET,” we threw all the animals in, left them in the trailers so we could drive him here as quickly as possible.”

Evacuation orders

Last Updated: Wednesday, April 20 at 9:15 a.m.

Moon Crater

Areas north of Campbell east and west of Highway 89

East and west sides of Highway 89, from Campbell to Sunset Crater

Timberline area

All areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails

For a complete list and map of the communities told to evacuate, click/tap here.

Breezy conditions will continue to be a battle for firefighters.

Winds hit about 50 mph on Tuesday, and they aren’t expected to let up much this week, authorities said. Arizona’s Family forecasted wind gusts of about 35 mph for Wednesday. No significant precipitation is in the forecast. “It’s blowing hard, and we have ash falling on the highway,” said Coconino County sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton. A top-level national fire management team is expected to take over the wildfire later this week. More than 200 firefighters are already on the fire line.

More wildfires burning in our state

While the Tunnel Fire is currently the largest wildfire in Arizona, it isn’t the only fire burning in our state. The Crooks Fire is still burning south of Prescott, with more than 1,600 acres burned so far. The Prescott National Forest says a community meeting is being held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University on Willow Creek Drive.

And another fire is almost out in Cochise County. The sheriff’s office says crews still are working to put out hotspots after a wildfire came close to the town of “Old Bisbee.” It burned about 50 acres prompting a pre-evacuation order until it was contained. Deputies say the fire is no longer a concern, and residents are free to go back to their homes.

