Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely as first-round series continues

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sits on the bench during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sits on the bench during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. The Pelicans defeated the Suns 125-114.(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Our Phoenix Suns will have to do without star guard Devin Booker until further notice as they try to take back the lead in their series against the Pelicans. The Suns organization said Wednesday that an MRI showed Booker “sustained a mild right hamstring strain.” While the Suns have not said how long Booker will be sidelined, ESPN is reporting that he’ll miss Game 3 and Game 4.

Booker got hurt in Tuesday night’s game, which ended in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. After an amazing first half -- he scored 31 points -- he went out with less than 5 minutes to go in the third quarter. The Suns took a timeout as Booker headed to the locker room. It was the end of the game for him.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) dunks as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1)...
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) dunks as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix.(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)

With the series tied at one, Game 3 is Friday in New Orleans. Game 4, also in New Orleans, is Sunday. The best-of-seven series returns to Footprint Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 26.

  • Game 1: Suns win, 99-110
  • Game 2: Suns lose, 125-114

Booker connects with tiny fan

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fist-bumps a young child after falling out of bounds while...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fist-bumps a young child after falling out of bounds while scoring during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix.(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5)...
Suns guard Devin Booker in Game 2
