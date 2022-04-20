Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely as first-round series continues
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Our Phoenix Suns will have to do without star guard Devin Booker until further notice as they try to take back the lead in their series against the Pelicans. The Suns organization said Wednesday that an MRI showed Booker “sustained a mild right hamstring strain.” While the Suns have not said how long Booker will be sidelined, ESPN is reporting that he’ll miss Game 3 and Game 4.
Booker got hurt in Tuesday night’s game, which ended in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. After an amazing first half -- he scored 31 points -- he went out with less than 5 minutes to go in the third quarter. The Suns took a timeout as Booker headed to the locker room. It was the end of the game for him.
With the series tied at one, Game 3 is Friday in New Orleans. Game 4, also in New Orleans, is Sunday. The best-of-seven series returns to Footprint Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 26.
- Game 1: Suns win, 99-110
- Game 2: Suns lose, 125-114
