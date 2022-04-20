Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely as first-round series continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Our Phoenix Suns will have to do without star guard Devin Booker until further notice as they try to take back the lead in their series against the Pelicans. The Suns organization said Wednesday that an MRI showed Booker “sustained a mild right hamstring strain.” While the Suns have not said how long Booker will be sidelined, ESPN is reporting that he’ll miss Game 3 and Game 4.

Booker got hurt in Tuesday night’s game, which ended in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. After an amazing first half -- he scored 31 points -- he went out with less than 5 minutes to go in the third quarter. The Suns took a timeout as Booker headed to the locker room. It was the end of the game for him.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) dunks as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)

With the series tied at one, Game 3 is Friday in New Orleans. Game 4, also in New Orleans, is Sunday. The best-of-seven series returns to Footprint Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 26.

Game 1: Suns win, 99-110

Game 2: Suns lose, 125-114

Booker connects with tiny fan

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fist-bumps a young child after falling out of bounds while scoring during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)

More of Booker in Game 2 in New Orleans

Devin Booker is the only player over the last 25 seasons with 30 points in a half without a free throw in a playoff game pic.twitter.com/uIPk4qt2PW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2022

Get your tickets to Game 5 on April 26 before they’re gone. ⬇️ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 20, 2022

