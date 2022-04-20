Sunny and slightly breezy Wednesday in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It will be sunny, but not as warm across the state today. Expect a Valley high of 90 degrees with lighter winds.

In the high country, winds should also be lighter but still breezy on the firelines, with 10 to 20mph winds that gust to 25mph. Fire danger becomes especially high tomorrow as winds start to pick up again and very dry air returns. With low relative humidities, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for higher elevations Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Humidity climbs, and rain chances arrive Friday with the arrival of a storm system. Light rain mixed with snow is possible in the high country, but winds will be powerful Friday, with gusts to 55mph possible. Look for dry weather Friday in the Valley, with much cooler and windy conditions. The weekend looks quiet with a slow warm-up on tap.

