Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Rachel Mitchell to serve as interim Maricopa County attorney after Adel’s exit

Rachel Mitchell is the latest to join the race to replace Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel.
Rachel Mitchell is the latest to join the race to replace Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed Rachel Mitchell as the interim county attorney. She’s a prosecutor with 30 years of experience and was also one of the five-division chiefs who called on Allister Adel to step down after her office dropped around 180 misdemeanor criminal cases because charges weren’t filed on time.

More allegations came about that Adel was drinking on the job. Mitchell and other top prosecutors questioned Adel’s sobriety and decisions after returning from treatment for alcohol abuse and anxiety in a letter sent to county leaders and the Arizona State Bar. At the time, Adel denied the allegations and said she had no plans to resign, but then announced her resignation last month.

It was a long, hard-fought battle

The board considered the three Republicans running for office because state law requires an interim appointment must come from the same party as the previous office holder. Anni Foster and also in the running Gina Godbehere, but the board ultimately chose Mitchell.

It’s not the first time Michell is in the seat, either. She ran the office on an interim basis when former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery left for the Arizona Supreme Court. Over her decades working at MCAO, Mitchell was a well-known sex crimes prosecutor and gained national attention in 2018 for her role in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

She also helped on a Senate investigation into decades-old sex abuse allegations against Kavanaugh, who went on to be confirmed to the high court. Mitchell will likely face questions over the 180 criminal cases the office dropped because they weren’t filed on time.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The board is considering the three Republicans running for office. From top left: Anni Foster,...
Maricopa County board on the verge of choosing interim county attorney
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors close to picking interim county attorney
Inflation, budget, money generic
Cash-flush Arizona lawmakers seek options to budget impasse
Are the Democrats doomed?
Democratic Outlook in Arizona