Rachel Mitchell to serve as interim Maricopa County attorney after Adel’s exit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed Rachel Mitchell as the interim county attorney. She’s a prosecutor with 30 years of experience and was also one of the five-division chiefs who called on Allister Adel to step down after her office dropped around 180 misdemeanor criminal cases because charges weren’t filed on time.

More allegations came about that Adel was drinking on the job. Mitchell and other top prosecutors questioned Adel’s sobriety and decisions after returning from treatment for alcohol abuse and anxiety in a letter sent to county leaders and the Arizona State Bar. At the time, Adel denied the allegations and said she had no plans to resign, but then announced her resignation last month.

It was a long, hard-fought battle

The board considered the three Republicans running for office because state law requires an interim appointment must come from the same party as the previous office holder. Anni Foster and also in the running Gina Godbehere, but the board ultimately chose Mitchell.

It’s not the first time Michell is in the seat, either. She ran the office on an interim basis when former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery left for the Arizona Supreme Court. Over her decades working at MCAO, Mitchell was a well-known sex crimes prosecutor and gained national attention in 2018 for her role in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

She also helped on a Senate investigation into decades-old sex abuse allegations against Kavanaugh, who went on to be confirmed to the high court. Mitchell will likely face questions over the 180 criminal cases the office dropped because they weren’t filed on time.

BREAKING: Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appoint Rachel Mitchell for interim County Attorney with a 5-0 vote. #AzFamily pic.twitter.com/tQQ5VhlpgL — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) April 20, 2022

