Phoenix ranks among top 10 U.S. cities for stoners, list says

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On April 20, a new ranking indicates the Valley is one of the top places in the country for those who enjoy marijuana. According to the report, Phoenix is the tenth-best city for stoners.

The list was compiled by analyzing publicly available data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Google Trends, Price of Weed, DISA Global Solutions, and Yelp.

For Phoenix, the report found that residents pay $292 for one ounce of high-quality marijuana. Additionally, the report said that Arizonans spent just over four percent of income on marijuana. Other factors include number of dispensaries, head shops, and yes, how many Taco Bell locations per 100,000 residents.

Denver topped the list, whose top 10 was comprised entirely of western cities. Along with Denver and Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, and Las Vegas were included along with five California locations.

To view the full list, visit: realestatewitch.com/best-weed-cities-2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

