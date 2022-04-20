Your Life
Naked man found lying on the road after pickup crashes into Pioneer Museum in Phoenix

Video from the Arizona's Family drone showed the scene right after the truck was hauled out of the store.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators are trying to determine if a naked man found lying in the middle of the road near Interstate 17 and Pioneer road Wednesday morning is connected to a truck that drove into the General Store at the Pioneer Living History Museum.

Capt. Brent Fenton of the Daisy Mountain Fire Department said the two incidents happened close together both in time and location. What happened, however, is still a mystery.

“We do not know if the truck belongs to the naked man or not,” Fenton told Arizona’s Family. “These incidents are in close proximity but we do not know who was driving the vehicle as no one was found at the scene of the crash.”

Video from the Arizona’s Family drone showed the pickup right after it was hauled out of the store. The truck’s front end was mangled, and there was extensive damage to the store.

Arizona’s Family will update this story are we find out more.

