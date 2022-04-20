Maricopa County board on the verge of choosing interim county attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors could be on the verge of picking someone to temporarily replace former County Attorney Allister Adel, who stepped down last month. The board is considering the three Republicans running for office because state law requires an interim appointment must come from the same party as the previous office holder.

On Monday, the five-member GOP-led board interviewed Anni Foster, Gov. Ducey’s top attorney, Gina Godbehere, a prosecutor for Goodyear and Rachel Mitchell, a longtime prosecutor. The board also asked the three candidates to fill out a questionnaire that included questions regarding their top priorities for the office and whether the board erred in its handling of the 2020 election.

All three said in writing that restoring trust between the public and law enforcement departments was among the most pressing issues. They also wrote that the board did not err in certifying the 2020 election despite claims it was somehow rigged or stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Should one of the candidates win the board’s appointment, it would mean a big political boost heading into the August primary election.

The board is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday and could announce an appointment at that time. The winner of the GOP primary would move on to likely face Julie Gunnigle, the lone Democratic candidate on the ballot.

