Koko’s Candles was born out of grief but now brings comfort

Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.
Janeen Kokodynski combined her love of candle-making with her commitment to Children’s Heart Foundation. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Koko’s Candles is locally owned and operated by Janeen Kokodynski in Scottsdale. After losing her 1-month-old son Matthew to a congenital heart defect in 2005, Janeen worked tirelessly with the Children’s Heart Foundation to fundraise while also creating awareness. In 2017, she combined her love of candle-making with her commitment to this nonprofit, and Koko’s Candles was born.

At Matthew’s funeral, hammered pewter hearts were passed out. These hearts were slightly misshapen and imperfect -- just like Matthew’s. When Janeen launched her company, she knew she wanted to incorporate these hearts. Before pouring each candle, Janeen places a small heart at the bottom of the container. After the candle has burned, you may remove the tiny trinket and keep it in your change purse or pocket to serve as a reminder that you are loved. Janeen donates a portion of the profits from each candle to the Children’s Heart Foundation.

Janeen wanted to incorporate the hearts given out at Matthew's funeral into every hand-poured...
Janeen wanted to incorporate the hearts given out at Matthew's funeral into every hand-poured candle.(Arizona's Family)

Janeen also created “A Box of Comfort” to help people grieve. Inside, you’ll find five items meant to engage each of the senses -- a cozy blanket, a Koko’s Candle, biscotti, and meditation stones. Janeen also prays over every box before she sends them out.

‘A Box of Comfort’ is designed to engage all five senses

'A Box of Comfort' is a thoughtful gift for anyone who is grieving or in need of a little TLC. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.
Koko’s Candles | Instagram | Facebook

