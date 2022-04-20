Former CBS 5 news anchor Kent Dana dead at 80

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former news anchor who became a recognizable face for many Arizonans has died. Former CBS 5 news anchor Kent Dana died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 80, according to KPNX. Dana had complications from a previous hip surgery.

Dana joined CBS 5 in 2005 as a news anchor and continued for five years until he retired from the news business. In Dana’s final newscast for the station, he joined Sean McLaughlin and Catherine Anaya to bring Arizonans the news one more time before retirement. “Kent is one of the funniest, kindest, and most humble people I’ve ever known and had the pleasure of working with. He’s one of my closest friends and truly one of a kind,” said then-anchor Anaya in Dana’s final newscast.

News runs in the Dana family, spanning across generations. KPNX says Kent’s father, Joe Dana, launched “Arizona Caravan” on Channel 5, a weekly show where he talked about the news, sang songs and had musical guests join him on the show. This then sparked interest in Kent’s journalism career, where he went on to work for three Valley stations, including KSAZ and KPNX.

Dana leaves behind his wife, Janet, six children and 13 grandchildren.

