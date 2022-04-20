Your Life
Booker leaves game with injury as Phoenix Suns fall to New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5)...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite a big first half from Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns couldn’t pull off a victory on Tuesday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, with a final score of 125-114. Devin Booker finished the night with 31 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and Mikal Bridges tacked on another 19. Booker shot 12-19 from the field and 7-11 from three. The series is now tied at 1-1.

The Suns attempted to mount the comeback late in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans were up 118-113. A jump shot from Brandon Ingram widened the gap as the Pelicans took a 7-point lead with just under two minutes left in the game. Chris Paul tried to go for the three-point pullup jump shot, but missed. Ingram finished the game with 37 points, shooting 13-21.

Booker scored all 31 points in the first half, but none in the second half with him leaving the third quarter with hamstring tightness. The Pelicans began to pull away from the Suns in the third quarter. The Suns attempted to cut the lead with three free throws from Chris Paul and a dunk from Bridges put the Suns within three, 74-71. However, back-to-back dunks from Jaxon Hayes and an alley-oop from Trey Murphy III put the Pelicans back up. The Pelicans started to smell upset, taking a 90-83 lead as the third quarter came to an end.

Head coach Monty Williams spoke about Booker’s injury in the postgame conference. “I think it happened on one play, when he was trying to track down someone in transition, that’s where I think it happened. Other than that, we don’t have much to say about it. But it is a hamstring issue,” said Williams.

Game 3 will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

