Arizona preschoolers make art for Make-A-Wish Foundation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’re never too young to start learning about giving, charity and doing Something Good for others. That’s exactly what’s happening with preschoolers at 8 Learning Experience Centers across the Valley.

A month-long fundraiser is teaching an important lesson, as these youngsters create art to raffle off. Each preschooler is trying to raise $40 in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Donors are being entered into a raffle for a chance to win the artwork.

The fundraiser is part of the Learning Experience’s philanthropy curriculum, which teaches children the value of kindness, inclusion, and helping others.

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear about it. Email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com or go to www.azfamily.com/goto/somethinggood to nominate someone or a business. Don’t forget to include pictures and/or videos.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.