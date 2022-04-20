Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona preschoolers make art for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Valley preschoolers are raising money for Make-A-Wish
By Tess Rafols
Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:22 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’re never too young to start learning about giving, charity and doing Something Good for others. That’s exactly what’s happening with preschoolers at 8 Learning Experience Centers across the Valley.

A month-long fundraiser is teaching an important lesson, as these youngsters create art to raffle off. Each preschooler is trying to raise $40 in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Donors are being entered into a raffle for a chance to win the artwork.

The fundraiser is part of the Learning Experience’s philanthropy curriculum, which teaches children the value of kindness, inclusion, and helping others.

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear about it. Email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com or go to www.azfamily.com/goto/somethinggood to nominate someone or a business. Don’t forget to include pictures and/or videos.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Tunnel Fire grew to more than 20,000 acres on Thursday. It's still 0% contained.
Tunnel Fire grows to more than 20K acres; more crews to be deployed Thursday
A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?
The Phoenix housing market is red-hot, and despite some economic concerns nationally, a Valley...
A recession might be coming, but the housing bubble won’t burst, Valley economist says
The Department of Justice is appealing the District Court voiding mask mandates.
DOJ to appeal District Court decision voiding federal mask mandate
Communities worried about Schultz Fire burn scar 12 years later