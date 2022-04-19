Winds tapering off tonight with cooler air moving in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A dry cold front is moving through Arizona, importing cooler air and kicking up the winds statewide. As anticipated, a windy day manifested itself across Arizona on Tuesday with peak wind gusts over 60 miles per hour reported at Winslow and gusts in the upper-40 miles per hour range at Flagstaff, Window Rock, Chino Valley, and Prescott. In the Valley, the peak wind gusts as of mid-afternoon were in the 30 miles per hour range. Those winds will start coming down overnight and even though Wednesday will be breezy, the winds will be significantly down from Tuesday.

For much of Tuesday, most of the state was under a Red Flag Warning. It really is the time of year, regardless of the winds, that the fire danger is high and increasing day by day. We have the Tunnel Fire threatening homes in the northeast portion of Flagstaff and the Crooks Fire in the mountains well south of Prescott. Both fires are very active exhibiting torching, spotting, and flanking.

Temperatures are coming down as well. Metro Phoenix had many locations in the upper-90s Tuesday afternoon but by Wednesday, we expect highs only in the upper-80s. By Friday, we could see highs in the 70s as another storm system brings even cooler air into Arizona.

That storm could produce a few showers in northern Arizona and will once again bring up the winds fields statewide.

