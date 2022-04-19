Your Life
Valley Metro bus, light rail riders can ditch their masks

Valley Metro
Valley Metro(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman, Jennifer Edwards Baker and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley Metro says you don’t have to wear a mask on its buses, light rail cars, or vans. The agency tweeted the decision Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after a federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate for travel and transit.

Agencies and companies all over the country are dropping their mask mandates in the wake of Monday’s ruling. Ride-share behemoth Uber said it will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks. “However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area,” the company announced on its website. “Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

Phoenix Sky Harbor and several airlines dropped their face mask policies on Monday.

“In accordance with the TSA no longer enforcing the Federal mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The CDC continues to recommend masks in indoor public transportation settings,” Sky Harbor said in a tweet.

Sky Harbor travelers no longer required to wear masks at airport, on flights

The federal mask requirement for travelers, the biggest vestige of pandemic restrictions that were once the norm across the country, was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

