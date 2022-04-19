Valley curlers head to Switzerland for the Senior World Championships

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the best curlers in the country are right here in the Valley and they are about to embark on the Senior World Championships in Switzerland in the next few days.

Team Leclair went to the U.S Senior Men’s National Championship in Illinois in March, winning their way to the title. Team Leclair earned a spot to represent the United States at the World Championships in Geneva, Switzerland this week. This tournament is for players 50 years or older.

They play and practice at the Coyote Curling Club in Tempe. Team members Bob Leclair, Greg Gallagher, Jeff Baird, Tom Danielson, and Fred Maxie are hoping to keep the winning going in Europe. Their first match is Saturday against Turkey.

