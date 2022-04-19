Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Valley curlers head to Switzerland for the Senior World Championships

Team Leclair
Team Leclair(Team Leclair)
By Michael Raimondi and Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the best curlers in the country are right here in the Valley and they are about to embark on the Senior World Championships in Switzerland in the next few days.

Team Leclair went to the U.S Senior Men’s National Championship in Illinois in March, winning their way to the title. Team Leclair earned a spot to represent the United States at the World Championships in Geneva, Switzerland this week. This tournament is for players 50 years or older.

They play and practice at the Coyote Curling Club in Tempe. Team members Bob Leclair, Greg Gallagher, Jeff Baird, Tom Danielson, and Fred Maxie are hoping to keep the winning going in Europe. Their first match is Saturday against Turkey.

To learn more about their victory that propelled them to the world championships, click here.

To see the schedule for the tournament, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Temperatures are set to drop
The fire started on Monday.
Evacuations are underway as wildfire burns near Prescott
Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan talks about shooting and what led up to the incident.
Ex-girlfriend worried Nicholas Cowan ‘would kill her’ before shooting Phoenix officer
Both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two adults in the hospital after Peoria shooting