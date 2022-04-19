Two adults in the hospital after Peoria shooting

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two adults are fighting for their lives after a shooting in Peoria on Monday. First responders were called out around 8 p.m. to an apartment complex near 83rd and Olive avenues. They found the two victims and rushed them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers say there is no threat to the community and it is an isolated incident. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. No names or ages of the victims were released.

