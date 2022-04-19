Your Life
Two adults in the hospital after Peoria shooting

Both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two adults are fighting for their lives after a shooting in Peoria on Monday. First responders were called out around 8 p.m. to an apartment complex near 83rd and Olive avenues. They found the two victims and rushed them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers say there is no threat to the community and it is an isolated incident. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. No names or ages of the victims were released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

