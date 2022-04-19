Your Life
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas(Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for Texas Tribune)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(KWTX) - More than 200 Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers will need to slim down by the end of the year or face disciplinary actions by the state agency, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

Documents obtained by the newspaper reveal men with a waist size over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will have to track and share weight loss efforts.

Officers who fail to trim down by December can be denied promotions, overtime, or even be removed from enforcement duties completely.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

