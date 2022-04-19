Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams talks Cowan arrest, wounded officer recovery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams spoke to Arizona’s Family on Monday about the events before Nicholas Cowan’s arrest after an hours-long standoff on Sunday night. Police say Cowan had been on the run since shooting a Phoenix police officer in north Phoenix last Thursday until he was found at a home in Scottsdale.

After receiving hundreds of tips and following up on each, Williams said her team was able to use one tip to begin the process of finding Cowan. She said her biggest concern during the standoff was making sure no further officers were hurt in the process.

“When we talk about a five or six-hour standoff with someone who in my mind, to be honest with you, as I’m listening to the radio transmissions, my prayer was, ‘Can we just get him into custody without having any more officers or community members injured?’” said Williams. Cowan is now in the hospital receiving treatment from Thursday’s injuries before he’s taken into custody.

Officer Denise Bruce-Jones, whom Cowan shot on Thursday, was able to listen to the radio transmissions of his arrest while she remains in the hospital. Williams said Bruce-Jones’ handcuffs will be used to take Cowan into custody once he’s released from the hospital. “This is her arrest. This happened to you. This is symbolic,” said Williams.

Several ambushes on officers in the field have happened in recent months. “In four months, we’ve had eight officers shot and 13 injured in what seems to be a blatant attack on law enforcement. In our community, we can’t tolerate this. Nationally, we can’t tolerate this,” she said.

