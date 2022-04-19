Tunnel Fire burning north of Flagstaff sparks evacuations

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County officials announced Tuesday afternoon that the Tunnel Fire has led to evacuations for some parts of the county. The fire is burning just north of Flagstaff along US Highway 89. It was reported on Sunday, but the wind is whipping up the flames.

Tunnel Fire Update: All areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545, including Wupatki Trails, are in GO status – evacuate now!

Residents of Fernwood/Timberline area are on SET status – prepare to evacuate in case you are ordered by @CoconinoSheriff. pic.twitter.com/IV3rp47SGd — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) April 19, 2022

According to the county’s website, all residents north of Lenox Road, including Wupatki Trails, and south of Forest Service Road 545 are being told to evacuate now. The Fernwood, Timberline, and Hutchinson Acres are in a “set” status, which means they should be ready to evacuate.

InciWeb says the cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s estimated to be more than 100 acres.

Arizona Department of Transportation says the US 89 northbound is closed near milepost 425 near Flagstaff and southbound is closed by milepost 435 due to the fire with no estimated time of reopening.

The latest conditions and updates can be found on the county website here . InciWeb updates can be found here.

