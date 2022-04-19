2 people hurt after huge fire breaks out at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire that sent two people to the hospital in Mesa. The flames broke out at a complex near Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and McKellips Road around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Fire crews confirmed two people were hurt and were driven to the hospital. However, no other details were released about their injuries or their condition.

Aerials from the Arizona’s Family News Chopper show a huge hole in the roof of one of the apartment buildings. Firefighters used a ladder truck to get high above the building and shoot water at the collapsed roof.

It’s unclear what sparked the flames.

