Hot and windy today around the Valley

Plan on a breezy day in Phoenix. We will see gusts around 25-30 mph later this afternoon. We will see warm day today with our highs reaching the upper 90s.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A hot, windy, and dry day is on tap for Arizona. We’ve got an active fire burning in Yavapai County, and a Red Flag Warning today for the dangerous fire weather conditions.

In the Valley, skies start mostly cloudy but clear to partly sunny by the afternoon hours. Winds will also pick up throughout the day, with Valley winds between 10 to 20 miles per hour this afternoon, gusting to 30 miles per hour. Gusts to 50 miles per hour can be expected in the high country, with relative humidity expected to drop to below 15 percent.  A Red Flag Warning for the dry and windy conditions is in effect almost statewide today.

Temperatures stay hot today, with Valley highs near 98 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal for today’s date. A cool-down begins tomorrow with highs in the low 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, an even stronger storm moves through our area, with a return to strong winds and cooler temperatures. The Valley will only top out in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday. Rain is unlikely for the deserts of our state, but there’s a chance for light rain in the high country at this point.

Cool-down coming for the Valley